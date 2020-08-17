MultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Edinburg CISD provides children with school supplies Delcia Lopez - August 17, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Victoria Morales ACE (After School Centers of Education) coordinator looks through a distribution sheet during a school supplies giveaway at Lorenzo De Zavala Elementary on Monday, August, 17, 2020 in Edinburg. The district provided textbooks, several chrome books, wifi devices and other school supplies.. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Principal Marisa Garza and her staff distribute school supplies to parents at Lorenzo De Zavala Elementary school on Monday, August, 17, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mirna Avila and Maria Vega load up the bags of school supplies for parents at Zavala Elementary on Monday, August, 17, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Principal Marisa Garza and her staff distribute school supplies to parents during a school supplies giveaway at Lorenzo De Zavala Elementary school on Monday, August, 17, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com School supplies distribution during a school supplies giveaway at Zavala Elementary on Monday, August, 17, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Principal Marisa Garza and Victoria Morales check a distribution sheet for school supplies to be distributed to parents at Lorenzo De Zavala Elementary school on Monday, August, 17, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com School supplies giveaway at Zavala Elementary on Monday, August, 17, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Chance of rain on Tuesday; forecasters watching tropical waves Son grieving mother’s death to virus believes nursing home could have done more Sheriff Lucio endorses Republican Chambers over rival Garza Photo Gallery: South Baptist Texas Convention Disaster Relief helps in aftermath of Hurricane Hanna Texas passes 500K cases; infection rate soars to new high