Flash Briefing-NewsLocalLocal News Photo Gallery: Armed man shot by Weslaco police at Walmart Delcia Lopez - August 17, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Law enforcement authorities on the north side of the Walmart on Monday, August, 17, 2020 in Weslaco. Weslco police were called to a shooting incident inside the store. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Law enforcement authorities are seen inside the Walmart on Monday, August, 17, 2020 in Weslaco. A man was killed by Weslaco police officers Monday afternoon during an altercation inside the Walmart on North Texas Boulevard. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Law enforcement work the scene at the Walmart parking lot on Monday, August, 17, 2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Several people are seen outside the Walmart parking lot on Monday, August, 17, 2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen police bomb squad at the scene of a shooting at the Walmart on Monday, August,17, 2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen police bomb squad at the scene of a shooting at the Walmart on Monday, August,17, 2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Law enforcement work the scene at the Walmart on Monday, August, 17, 2020 in Weslaco. Weslco police were called to a shooting incident inside the store. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Weslaco police shoot, kill armed man inside Walmart Brownsville man’s COVID-19 death was preventable, daughters say RGC mulls employment contracts for all directors, chiefs McAllen PD seeking protective order violator Hidalgo, Cameron counties confirm 29 more deaths due to COVID-19