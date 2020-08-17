Law enforcement authorities on the north side of the Walmart on Monday, August, 17, 2020 in Weslaco. Weslco police were called to a shooting incident inside the store. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Law enforcement authorities are seen inside the Walmart on Monday, August, 17, 2020 in Weslaco. A man was killed by Weslaco police officers Monday afternoon during an altercation inside the Walmart on North Texas Boulevard. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Law enforcement work the scene at the Walmart parking lot on Monday, August, 17, 2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Several people are seen outside the Walmart parking lot on Monday, August, 17, 2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen police bomb squad at the scene of a shooting at the Walmart on Monday, August,17, 2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen police bomb squad at the scene of a shooting at the Walmart on Monday, August,17, 2020 in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Law enforcement work the scene at the Walmart on Monday, August, 17, 2020 in Weslaco. Weslco police were called to a shooting incident inside the store. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR