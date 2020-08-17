McAllen PD seeking protective order violator

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Romeo Lozano II.

Lozano was reported to have violated a protective order on July 28, and a warrant was issued for his arrest for Violation of Protective Order, a Class ”A” Misdemeanor.

He is described as a 39-year-old Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes and is believed to be driving a blue Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone with any information pertaining to Lozano’s whereabouts is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956)687-8477.

If the information leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward. You may also submit an anonymous tip through the smartphone app “P3 Tips.”