LETTERS: Life under quarantine; Partisan offerings; Governor blamed for COVID crisis

Life under quarantine

I’m a high school sophomore from Texas. I’m 17 years old, and I’m a Boy Scout from Troop 84. I’m writing about what I think about COVID-19 pandemic.

I have to stay home with my family and we do activities together. I’m spending my free time doing class work, playing video games and reading. I haven’t seen any of my friends since the quarantine started.

So as far as I know, the coronavirus started in China and has spread to our country. Many people have died from the virus so far. We have to wear masks now when we go out, and we’re remembering to wash our hands and practice social isolation so the virus doesn’t continue to spread.

I think the way the news responds to this event has been good so far. The quarantine has been tough for me, but I heard that they’re working on making a vaccine for the COVID-19. So, as long as we’re isolated from each other while that’s being done, we’ll be safe from the virus. Thanks for all you do.

Jorel Dominici

I read the Letters to the Editor in The Monitor and the comments on The Monitor Facebook feed regularly. It is very obvious to me that the Letters to the Editor and commentaries lean left (liberal) and the comments on Facebook lean right (conservative).

The people of the Rio Grande Valley are not intellectually lazy and have many opinions that are not represented by our local paper or local government. The local politicians and our local paper will never give President Trump credit for the good things he has done for our country and The Monitor buries those articles in the back of the paper. However, anything that goes wrong in this country gets pinned on President Trump and will be the front-page article for the day.

The President Trump-bashing letters will be highlighted as commentaries. The President Trump letters that speak of his accomplishments will be allowed to be scrutinized by another fellow writer. Opinions matter, but deciding which opinions matter to the people of the Rio Grande Valley is not the job of our local paper or our local government. We will decide for ourselves in November 2020.

Ileana Vicinaiz

Palmhurst

