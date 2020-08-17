LETTERS: Life under quarantine; Partisan offerings; Governor blamed for COVID crisis

Life under quarantine
I’m a high school sophomore from Texas. I’m 17 years old, and I’m a Boy Scout from Troop 84. I’m writing about what I think about COVID-19 pandemic.
I have to stay home with my family and we do activities together. I’m spending my free time doing class work, playing video games and reading. I haven’t seen any of my friends since the quarantine started.
So as far as I know, the coronavirus started in China and has spread to our country. Many people have died from the virus so far. We have to wear masks now when we go out, and we’re remembering to wash our hands and practice social isolation so the virus doesn’t continue to spread.
I think the way the news responds to this event has been good so far. The quarantine has been tough for me, but I heard that they’re working on making a vaccine for the COVID-19. So, as long as we’re isolated from each other while that’s being done, we’ll be safe from the virus. Thanks for all you do.
Jorel Dominici
Mission
Partisan offerings
I read the Letters to the Editor in The Monitor and the comments on The Monitor Facebook feed regularly. It is very obvious to me that the Letters to the Editor and commentaries lean left (liberal) and the comments on Facebook lean right (conservative).
The people of the Rio Grande Valley are not intellectually lazy and have many opinions that are not represented by our local paper or local government. The local politicians and our local paper will never give President Trump credit for the good things he has done for our country and The Monitor buries those articles in the back of the paper. However, anything that goes wrong in this country gets pinned on President Trump and will be the front-page article for the day.
The President Trump-bashing letters will be highlighted as commentaries. The President Trump letters that speak of his accomplishments will be allowed to be scrutinized by another fellow writer. Opinions matter, but deciding which opinions matter to the people of the Rio Grande Valley is not the job of our local paper or our local government. We will decide for ourselves in November 2020.
Ileana Vicinaiz
Palmhurst
Governor blamed for COVID crisis
In response to “Don’t blame the governor” (Letters, July 31), I believe everyone plays a role and has a responsibility in stopping the spread of COVID-19; however, the governor is exactly whom should be blamed for this continued COVID disaster!
His total lack of leadership and empathy has landed the Rio Grande Valley in the fight of our lives. He allowed his politics, not science, to dictate his decisions on COVID. Not only did he open the state too early without following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, he then banned local governments from requiring masks to try and stop an increase in cases in their area. For months he downplayed the use of masks while other governors encouraged it. His mandate on masks didn’t come until Texas was in a total crisis with thousands dead, and by that point the RGV accounted for more than 40% of all daily deaths in Texas.
Since July 1 the Valley has seen approximately 17 deaths per 100,000 people, while the state average is three per 100,000. Still, he ignored the Valley and refused to allow our judges to place a shelter-inplace order to slow the spread as our hospitals were overwhelmed.
Furthermore, on July 15 he refused to allow Samaritan Purse to set up a much-needed field hospital (designed specifically for COVID) in the RGV with critical medical services and staff. Why? Is he a racist, or is it his politics — because there was no other reason not to support it. Samaritan Purse could have been set up in days, and his state field hospital was not ready for patients until weeks later.
He is to blame for this crisis, and he is also to blame for the needless loss of many lives in the Valley!
Rosemarie Trejo
Weslaco