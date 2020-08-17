Hidalgo County confirms 19 more deaths due to COVID-19

Hidalgo County announced 19 deaths due to complications related to COVID-19, raising the total there to 974, officials said in a news release Monday.

The county announced that an additional 285 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing that total to 22,298.

“My condolences go out to the friends and family of the 19 members of our community that have lost their battle against COVID-19,” county Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the release. “Preventative actions can mitigate risk of spreading this terrible disease. Hand sanitation, social distancing, and avoiding exposure to the public can diminish the risk of spread. We must continue to strive to do everything in our power to protect everyone in our community.”

There are currently 473 people in Hidalgo County hospitals with complications from the coronavirus, of which 200 are in intensive care units.

Currently there are 4,840 net active cases, and 377 people were released from isolation on Monday because they have been symptom-free for 10 days, including three days without a fever.

There have been 124,226 COVID-19 tests administered in the county, and 101,658 have returned negative results.