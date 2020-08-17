Chance of rain on Tuesday; forecasters watching tropical waves

There is a chance of rain on Tuesday as a cold front stalls across South Texas.

The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of strong thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. The Upper Valley and ranchlands will probably see more rain than the rest of the Valley.

Of big concern to forecasters is two tropical waves that have formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Both waves are moving west to west-northwest over the next several days.

The first storm is moving at 20 mph and headed toward the Caribbean Sea in the next couple of days. Once it moves across that area, forecasters say it could develop into a tropical storm by the end of the week. They say it is too early to know if it will impact to the United States or the Gulf Coast.

The second tropical wave is several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

We are nearly half way through the 2020 hurricane season and this is the peak of the season.