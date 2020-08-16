RGC man fled rollover in meth trafficking incident, records say 

A Rio Grande City man who fled the scene of a rollover as part of a drug trafficking incident was expected to make an appearance in federal court.

Edgar Lopez was set to appear before U.S. District Judge Randy Crane via video conference Friday related to his July arrest after Texas Rangers tied a large amount of meth seized by law enforcement to Lopez, records show.

Lopez’s arrest came a day after he allegedly rolled a pickup truck over during an attempt to smuggle drugs and evade law enforcement in Rio Grande City.

On July 12, Texas Rangers, with help from U.S. Border Patrol agents attempted to stop the driver of a pickup truck that had just left an area known for drug smuggling.

“At approximately, 4:03 p.m., a (Border Patrol agent) observed a gold pickup truck, later identified as being a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado … arrived at the midway cemetery. Subsequent to seeing the Silverado arrive at the Midway Cemetery, the (agent) observed that the subjects loaded bundles of suspected narcotics into the cab and bed of the Silverado,” the complaint stated. “The (agent) then observed the Silverado depart the area and relayed the information and direction of travel to Texas (Department of Public Service) Texas Rangers and Troopers.”

Rangers began following the Silverado, resulting in the driver of the Silverado to accelerate to a “high rate of speed,” and lose control at an intersection.

“The Texas Ranger then observed the Silverado roll onto the driver’s side door,” court records show. “The Texas Ranger then observed the driver of the Silverado crawl out of the passenger’s side door and abscond into the brush, Texas Rangers and Troopers were not able to locate the driver of the Silverado.”

Law enforcement seized more than 200 cellophane wrapped bundles later determined to be 216 kilos of methamphetamine.

According to the complaint against Lopez, Texas Rangers, using the information taken from the registered Silverado, confirmed Lopez’s residence in Rio Grande City.

The Texas Rangers positively identified Lopez as the driver he saw crawl out of the Silverado and flee the scene.

The 25-year-old Rio Grande City resident could face up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.