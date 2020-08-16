The McAllen school district distributed personal electronic devices to students Friday in preparation for the upcoming school year, at least four weeks of which will happen entirely online.

Devices were issued through drive-thrus at McAllen High School, Cathay Middle School and Milam Elementary Friday, and device distribution will continue through next week.

According to the district, middle school and high school students are being issued Chromebooks while elementary students are being issued iPads. The district has issued 600 hotspot devices to students and plans to issue more.

McAllen ISD was one of the first large school districts in the nation to distribute electronic devices to all students in all grade levels when it began doing so in 2011, according to a release from MISD.

As Aug. 24, the first day of school, approaches school districts in the region are preparing for distance learning requirements, rushing to close any technology gaps that exist within student bodies throughout the Rio Grande Valley.