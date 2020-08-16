Hidalgo County COVID-19 death toll nears 1,000

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a news release Sunday that 24 more people have died from complications related to COVID-19, in addition to reporting 207 additional positive cases.

The total known positive cases in Hidalgo County is now 22,013. On Sunday, the county reported more than 100,000 tests have returned negative as the total number of tests administered increased to 122,858.

Of the total known cases, only 4,951 are active, officials reported.

“There are some encouraging numbers we are seeing that I hope are the beginning of trends,” Cortez said in the release. “The number of people who have tested negative for this virus have always far surpassed the positive cases. But we are also seeing the number of hospitalizations down from just a week ago. Of course, the one number that continues to haunt this community is the number of people dying from this disease.”

The youngest of the 24 reported deaths was a man in his 30s; the ages of the deaths range from people in their 30s to people in their 70s.

The number of individuals who have died from causes related to the virus in Hidalgo County is now 955.

“I continue to pray for the victims of this virus, and all those who have been affected by these deaths,” Cortez wrote. “I continue to ask the community to employ safe practices by staying at home when at all possible and to avoid crowds.”

The ages of the new 207 positive cases range from people younger than 19 to people in their 70s

The county reported 528 individuals are being treated in area hospitals, with 234 individuals in intensive care units.

Additionally, county officials reported 235 individuals were released from isolation on Sunday, raising the total number of those released from isolation to 16,107.

In Willacy County, there were an additional seven positive COVID-19 cases, county Judge Aurelio “Keter” Guerra Jr. announced in a news release Sunday, raising the total known cases there to 774.

The ages of the new cases are two children and five people in their 40s, 60s and 70s.