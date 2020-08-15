Setting reset for convicted Edinburg man who lied on federal form

An Edinburg man who admitted to falsifying a federal record will be sentenced in September, records show.

A court reset the sentencing hearing for Jesse Soto after his attorney announced he was not ready to proceed. The court reset his hearing to Sept. 1.

Soto pleaded guilty in May to one count of import/manufacturing firearms in connection with his arrest in January, records show.

The 22-year-old Edinburg man was arrested by federal agents after he falsely filled out a federal firearms form in December 2019 in an effort to purchase a firearm despite being prohibited from doing so.

Federal agents became involved after Soto’s form was denied by the licensed dealer.

“You affiant discovered that Soto was denied purchase of the firearm, namely one Sun City Machinery/Savage shotgun, due to Soto being considered a prohibited person…” the document stated.

A criminal check led agents to discover Soto was previously convicted of third- and second-degree drug possession felonies in October 2018, records show.

“A review of the ATF Form 4473 revealed that Soto falsified the aforementioned form when he checked ‘no’ on question 11(c) which states the following: ‘Have you ever been convicted in any court of a felony, or any other crime for which the judge could have imprisoned you for more than one year, even if you received a shorter sentence including probation?’” the complaint stated.

Despite his convictions, and knowing a false statement on a federal form was a crime, Soto marked on the form that he had not been convicted of a felony.

Soto had originally pleaded not guilty to the charge before agreeing to a plea agreement in May.

Soto is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 1 and faces up to five years in prison, records show.