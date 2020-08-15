Cameron Co. reports 12 virus deaths 

Following an additional 189 positive cases are 12 new COVID-19 related deaths in Cameron County, raising the death toll there to 430, officials announced Saturday.

The deaths were individuals from Brownsville, Harlingen and San Benito. Their ages are between 45 and 90.

The new confirmed cases raised the total known cases in Cameron County to 18,005.

The ages of the 189 cases range from an infant to people in their 90s.

Additionally, the county reported 337 individuals recovered from the virus, raising the total of those who recovered to 11,008.