PENITAS — Law enforcement are currently at the scene of a barricaded subject in Peñitas, according to a statement on the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office’s Twitter page.

The statement says the sheriff’s office is assisting the Peñitas Police Department at the scene near Military Road and FM 1427.

“We are asking the public to please stay away at this time,” it read.

Law enforcement personnel with rifles and tactical equipment were visible around 2 p.m., along with an armored vehicle.

Representatives from Peñitas PD and the sheriff’s office weren’t available for comment.