Man accused of criminal mischief dies after being booked in Starr Co.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office said early Friday morning that a man died after being booked into jail.

Deputies responded to a disturbance in which the man, who has not yet been identified, was accused of violent behavior toward a family member.

“Starr County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence where they encountered a subject who exhibited violence towards his parent which resulted in an arrest for Criminal Mischief,” the sheriff’s office stated on Facebook. “Subject was uncooperative and had caused property damage.”

Officials say he was transferred to the Starr County Detention Center where he was booked and processed.

“Subject was later found unresponsive and immediately transported by ambulance to Starr County Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead,” authorities say.

Starr County officials say the Texas Rangers were notified and said identification is being withheld pending next of kin notification.