In a letter sent to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Texas Governor Greg Abbott requested a disaster designation for eight counties in the Rio Grande Valley directly impacted by Hurricane Hanna, according to a news release.

The counties include Brooks, Cameron, Hidalgo, Jim Hogg, Kenedy, Willacy and Zapata.

“Texas agricultural producers continue to be greatly affected by the severe weather and flooding caused by Hurricane Hanna, which made landfall on July 25, 2020, and caused severe flooding, which presently continues,” the governor wrote in the letter. “Hurricane Hanna produced damaging weather conditions which substantially affected producers and caused severe production losses. These producers are in need of this assistance to return to normal operations.”

According to the news release, a USDA disaster designation would make federal assistance, through emergency loans as an example, available to agricultural producers impacted in designated counties and those contiguous.