Pharr police shoot teen wielding BB gun

Pharr police shot a 17-year-old male early Thursday morning after responding to a call of a disturbance at 25 N. Fir at around 3 a.m.

According to police, his parents called 9-1-1 saying he was behaving aggressively after he came home and appeared to be intoxicated.

“Officers arrived, the subject exited the apartment with an unknown type rifle,” Pharr police said in a statement. “Officers gave verbal commands and then fired, striking the subject at least once in the abdomen. Subject was transported to McAllen Medical and appeared to be in stable condition.”

Early investigation shows the weapon was a BB gun.

Pharr said no officers were injured.

“The Texas Rangers will be taking the lead for this,” police said in the statement.