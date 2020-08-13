The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Board of Directors announced its decision to suspend fall sports this morning due to health and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The move impacts UTRGV athletics in a big way, in particular the fall sports that were fast approaching — cross country, golf, men’s and women’s soccer, tennis and volleyball.

“It obviously was a difficult decision, and not one made lightly,” WAC Commissioner Jeff Hurd said. “But it was one made after extensive discussion and consideration of all relevant factors as well as input from conference administrators and the Medical Advisory Committee. The health and safety of our student-athletes, the many others associated with our athletics programs and all those in our campus environments always will be the highest priority.”

UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque said the decision was made with everybody’s health and safety in mind.

“This was a difficult decision, but one made with our student-athletes’ health and welfare at the forefront,” Conque said. “The last few months have dealt us considerable adversity, but I am confident that we will work through these challenging times and emerge stronger. The future remains bright for UTRGV Athletics and the Rio Grande Valley.”

The WAC also said it will conduct a feasibility study to determine whether fall sports can be played in the spring. At the moment, basketball, which splits its season between the fall and spring, will be postponed through the end of October pending Board discussion on winter athletics competition.

Conditioning, strength training and other practice opportunities in all sports will be permitted per institutional discretion.

The WAC is one of 18 NCAA Division I conferences to suspend fall competition, accounting for 56.25 percent of the 32 conferences, along with the America East, Atlantic 10, Big East, Big South, Big Ten, Big West, Colonial Athletic Association, Ivy League, MAC, MAAC, MEAC, Mountain West, Northeast, Pac-12, Patriot League, Summit League and SWAC. Additionally, Eastern Washington (Big Sky) and Old Dominion (Conference USA) have canceled fall competition, making UTRGV one of 193 institutions, accounting for 53.76 percent of the 359 NCAA Division I members, that has announced it will not participate in fall competition due to the pandemic.

