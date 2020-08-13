LETTERS: Christian aid in war; Advertisement draws criticism

Christian aid in war

Recently a writer seemed to hold religion in low regard and seemed to not know about Christians’ role in rescuing many Jews. In World War II it was mainly Christians who were trying to save Jews.

Many of the Protestant churches allowed the swastika to replace the cross. Martin Bormann, an aide to Hitler, said “National Socialism and Christianity are irreconcilable.”

This caused the creation of what was called the Confessing Church to oppose the Nazis. They refused to let the swastika be displayed in their churches, and many of these churches hid Jews and helped them escape. Many members of these churches died because of their actions. Many Catholic priests and nuns were arrested for opposing and criticizing Nazi actions.

When the war moved to Italy the Germans began to round up Italian Jews. Italian citizens and the Catholic Church tried to protect as many as possible. As a result, 80% of the Jews survived.

My source is the book, “My Brother’s Keeper” by Rod Gragg. The book is about 30 different people or groups, out of more than 20,000 people whom the state of Israel honored as “the Righteous Among the Nations.”

Some people seem to believe that Hitler was a Christian, but that is incorrect. “The Atheist Syndrome” by John P. Koster has a whole chapter on Hitler, his beliefs and actions against Jews, Christians, Russians and the handicapped. Hitler and Stalin invaded Poland and divided it between them, causing Britain and France to declare war on Germany. Millions would die.

Following the Russian Revolution until Stalin’s death about 60,000,000 Russians died under communism, besides the world war. Communism is responsible for the death of millions more in China, North Korea, Cuba, Argentina, Cambodia and many other nations. Communism has caused more deaths than any other philosophy or religion.

Surry Gillum

Mission

Advertisement draws criticism

I am writing in regard to the full-page paid advertisement purchased by Lawrence Gelman that appeared on the back of The Monitor’s first section on July 26. This advertisement consisted of lies, insults and conspiracy theories surrounding COVID-19.