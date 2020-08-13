Illinois-based transportation and development company Ironhorse Resources Inc. announced earlier this month that it had acquired assets from longtime Edinburg business Boarder to Boarder Trucking Inc.

Boarder to Boarder Trucking, which was founded in 1984 by J.W. Thomas, closed July 31 after 36 years in business.

Ironhorse Resources said in a release that the acquisition includes a 10-acre full-service truck terminal and 60 truck trailers which will be operated under its subsidiary IHR Transport LLC, which already has operations in Donna.

“The first-class facility built over the years by Boarder to Boarder Trucking will provide much needed vertical integration through a full-service mechanical shop, fueling/wash stations, trailer storage facility and administrative office space,” IHR Transport Director of Trucking Brian Bourgoyne wrote in the statement. “The addition of highly experienced mechanics, dispatchers and administrative personnel from Boarder to Boarder Trucking’s respected team will make this a seamless transition for IHR Transport.”

Additionally, the release read, IHR has hired 35 Boarder to Boarder Trucking drivers, office staff, dispatchers and mechanics.

“Ironhorse Resources has pursued growth and diversification through acquisitions and investment on the railroad side of our franchise, but until now we’ve focused solely on organic growth within our trucking division, operated by IHR Transport. This acquisition represents a major step forward in our organization. The truck terminal and new personnel are welcome additions to the IHR family.” Ironhorse Resources President Matt Cundiff wrote.

In a video on Ironhorse’s website, Cundiff said IHR Transport is a regional trucking company developed to provide a trucking solution in conjunction with Union Pacific.

“In conjunction with our major rail partner we developed IHR Transport and then from there we’ve grown IHR transport into a regional van based solution where we will work with various customers and provide door-to-door solutions and grow our fleet as needed,” he said.

Ironhorse Resources owns eight railroads and nine operating companies, the release states, fulfilling a range of logistics needs, including operating railroads and switching industries and performing car cleaning, transloading & warehousing and trucking.

According to the Ironhorse’s website, three of those operating companies are based in the Rio Grande Valley: IHR Transport-Intermodal in Donna, IHR Transload in Donna and McAllen, and Rio Valley Switching Company in McAllen, which operates about 60 miles of track in Hidalgo and Cameron counties.