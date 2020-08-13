911 virus deaths now recorded in Hidalgo County

Thirty more deaths linked to COVID-19 complications were confirmed in Hidalgo County on Thursday.

The death toll there is now 911, according to a news release. That number was 152 on July 13, a near 500% increase in death attributed to the virus in the county.

Seven of the individuals who died were in their 50s, two were in their 40s.

“With a heavy heart I send my deepest condolences to the families of the 30 Hidalgo County neighbors we have lost to this disease,” county Judge Richard F. Cortez said.

County officials also announced 508 additional cases of the virus, bringing the total case count there to 21,275.

On Wednesday, 228 people were released from isolation after showing no symptoms of the disease for 10 days, and going three days without a fever. This leaves 4,805 active virus cases in the county.

Additionally, there are currently 566 people with the coronavirus in local hospitals, and 227 in intensive care units.

So far, the county has administered 119,991 COVID-19 tests, of which 98,292 have come back negative.

Cortez emphasized the importance of good hygiene in mitigating the spread of the virus.

“Practice everyday preventive actions to help reduce your risk of getting sick and remind everyone in your home to do the same,” Cortez said in the release. “These actions are especially important for older adults and people who have severe chronic medical conditions.”

Ten additional deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed in Cameron County on Thursday, along with 302 new cases.

The death toll there is now 407, and the total case count is 17,618, according to a county news release.

Willacy County also announced 14 new cases of the virus, bringing the total there to 734 cases on Thursday, according to a news release.