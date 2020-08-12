Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: South Baptist Texas Convention Disaster Relief helps in aftermath of Hurricane Hanna Joel Martinez - August 12, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Workers from the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief clear material from a home flooded by Hurricane Hanna on Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Dee Chambless clears a wall of debris as workers from the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief clear material from a home flooded by Hurricane Hanna on Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Workers from the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief clear material from a home flooded by Hurricane Hanna on Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Workers from the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief clear material from a home flooded by Hurricane Hanna on Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Jean Ducharme clears sweat form his forehead as workers from the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief clear material from a home flooded by Hurricane Hanna on Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Jean Ducharme piles debris in a flatbed as workers from the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief attend to a home flooded by Hurricane Hanna on Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Jean Ducharme clears sweat form his forehead as workers from the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief clear material from a home flooded by Hurricane Hanna on Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A door destroyed by flood water is carried outside as workers from the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief clear material from a home flooded by Hurricane Hanna on Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Workers from the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief clear material from a home flooded by Hurricane Hanna on Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mud footprints cover the floor as workers from the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief clear material from a home flooded by Hurricane Hanna on Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 9 COVID-19 deaths in Cameron Co. RGC woman faces drug smuggling charges Riviera woman accused of swindling would-be homeowners McAllen begins Wi-Fi installation throughout city McAllen PD searching for truck theft suspect