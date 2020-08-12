McAllen police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a tow truck suspected of stealing a car earlier this week.

The tow truck is described as possibly a white late model Ford F-450 with a double roll bar and five amber-colored lights on the roof of the cab.

According to a release from the department, on the morning of Aug. 10 a man reported his beige 2010 Chevrolet Impala had been stolen from his residence near the 1100 block of Fern Avenue.

Images of the suspected tow truck were captured on surveillance.

Anyone who knows where the suspect vehicle is, who operates it, or any details on the crime is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477. Information leading to an arrest could result in a cash reward.