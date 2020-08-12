McAllen police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and locating a stolen vehicle relating to the investigation of a theft that occurred last week.

According to a news release from the department, a little after 8 a.m. on Aug. 7 a man reported that his truck had been stolen from his residence in the 4800 block of South 24th Street, along with some tools and electronics.

The truck is a tan 2003 Ford F-150, the release says. Images of the suspect were caught on surveillance.

Anyone who knows where the suspect vehicle is, who operates it, or any details on the crime is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477. Information leading to an arrest could result in a cash reward.