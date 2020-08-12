LETTERS: GOP hurting Postal Service; Blame China; ‘Ameriphobic’ congressman

GOP hurting Postal Service

The Republican Party is responsible for the problems at the U.S. Postal Service. In the lame-duck 2006 Congress, the GOP decided the USPS has to fund its pensions 50 years ahead. No other government agency or business is required to do this. It was required to pay an additional $5.5 billion into the fund each year for 10 years. It is still required to make massive payments to the retirement account each year until the fund could last for 50 years with no additional additions. This is producing a lot of red ink at USPS. It was a move of hatred and vengeance because they lost the election and their majority.

Now Trump has decided to destroy the post office because of Jeff Bezos and Amazon. Bezos made his money without an inheritance from his father.

Bezos went bankrupt in 2001 and learned from it. 2001 also claimed Trump, Enron and many Fortune 500 also went bankrupt. Trump has gone bankrupt four times since. Bezos has not. Bezos is now worth $182.68 billion. Trump says he is worth $2 billion but can’t or won’t prove it.

Trump is very jealous of Bezos.

Trump has demanded that the USPS raise its rates for Amazon.

Those rates are on contract and can’t be changed. All of the Republicans are backing Trump and that would force the USPS to go bankrupt. Article I, Section 8, Clause 7 of the U.S.

Constitution, known as the Postal Clause or the Postal Power, empowers Congress “To establish Post Offices and Post Roads.” The GOP in Congress is failing to do its job. Every Texas GOP member of the House and Senate should start doing his job.

It will be too late when the mail stops.

Hank Shiver

Mission

Blame China

In print, on television and radio the blame game on COVID-19 has started. Finger pointing, did we open too soon, should we shut down again, and should schools stay closed.

There will never be a correct answer to the aforementioned questions; we are midstream into this pandemic as families lose loved ones on a daily basis. I don’t blame the mayors of the Rio Grande Valley, the governor of Texas or the president.

But if you want to assign blame in this pandemic, it lies 7,500 miles away in a country named China.

They are the perpetrators of deceit in order to achieve a goal to disrupt our economy, health system, school system, and employment system, not to mention an upcoming presidential election. That, ladies and gentlemen, is the real endgame: China wants us to implode, and they want to become the economic and military superpower and by playing the blame game they win again. It’s like the gift that keeps giving around and around: we go never progressing, just going around in circles is what they want.