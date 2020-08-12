LETTERS: GOP hurting Postal Service; Blame China; ‘Ameriphobic’ congressman

GOP hurting Postal Service
The Republican Party is responsible for the problems at the U.S. Postal Service. In the lame-duck 2006 Congress, the GOP decided the USPS has to fund its pensions 50 years ahead. No other government agency or business is required to do this. It was required to pay an additional $5.5 billion into the fund each year for 10 years. It is still required to make massive payments to the retirement account each year until the fund could last for 50 years with no additional additions. This is producing a lot of red ink at USPS. It was a move of hatred and vengeance because they lost the election and their majority.
Now Trump has decided to destroy the post office because of Jeff Bezos and Amazon. Bezos made his money without an inheritance from his father.
Bezos went bankrupt in 2001 and learned from it. 2001 also claimed Trump, Enron and many Fortune 500 also went bankrupt. Trump has gone bankrupt four times since. Bezos has not. Bezos is now worth $182.68 billion. Trump says he is worth $2 billion but can’t or won’t prove it.
Trump is very jealous of Bezos.
Trump has demanded that the USPS raise its rates for Amazon.
Those rates are on contract and can’t be changed. All of the Republicans are backing Trump and that would force the USPS to go bankrupt. Article I, Section 8, Clause 7 of the U.S.
Constitution, known as the Postal Clause or the Postal Power, empowers Congress “To establish Post Offices and Post Roads.” The GOP in Congress is failing to do its job. Every Texas GOP member of the House and Senate should start doing his job.
It will be too late when the mail stops.
Hank Shiver
Mission
Blame China
In print, on television and radio the blame game on COVID-19 has started. Finger pointing, did we open too soon, should we shut down again, and should schools stay closed.
There will never be a correct answer to the aforementioned questions; we are midstream into this pandemic as families lose loved ones on a daily basis. I don’t blame the mayors of the Rio Grande Valley, the governor of Texas or the president.
But if you want to assign blame in this pandemic, it lies 7,500 miles away in a country named China.
They are the perpetrators of deceit in order to achieve a goal to disrupt our economy, health system, school system, and employment system, not to mention an upcoming presidential election. That, ladies and gentlemen, is the real endgame: China wants us to implode, and they want to become the economic and military superpower and by playing the blame game they win again. It’s like the gift that keeps giving around and around: we go never progressing, just going around in circles is what they want.
The solution is to rise above this political pettiness and retaliate economically. How, you say? Buy American in every way. Look at country-of-origin labels on your shoes, shirts and electronics; in other words, boycott products from China.
If that sounds harsh, think of the thousands of Americans who have died from this virus here locally and nationally. I can assure you the government of China could care less how many Americans die, but they will sit up and take notice when we stop buying their cheap products.
Jake Longoria
Mission
‘Ameriphobic’ congressman
The July 23 article in The Monitor regarding President Trump’s census memo on unauthorized immigration drew the disdain of U.S. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, who called it an “illegal and unconstitutional order.” Yet, he’s one of the biggest proponents of “open borders,” which I believe is a breach against established immigration laws. Isn’t that pick-and-choose politics?
Furthermore, he is openly disdainful of any opposition to his pro-unauthorized-immigration agenda. Any opposition to his agenda is broadly regarded by him as “xenophobic” with a broad brush. His politics from the beginning have concentrated on “pro undocumented protection.” This agenda has left many of his American citizen constituents puzzled as to whom he really represents. His obsessive “open borders” motivation leaves many a constituent stunned.
Would that give them a reason to call him “Ameriphobic” dismissively the way he burdens those he brands with his broad “xenophobic” narrative?
Most voters are usually very respectfully tolerant and nonconfrontational, but very intelligent.
Name-calling indignities vested on them are not easily ignored.
Imelda Coronado
Mission