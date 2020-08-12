9 COVID-19 deaths in Cameron Co.

Cameron County confirmed nine additional COVID-19 deaths along with 247 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.

The death toll there is now 397, and the total case count is 17,316, according to a news release.

The additional deaths include four Brownsville residents, three Harlingen residents, one San Benito resident and one La Feria resident, who was youngest among the individuals at 58 years old.

Of the new cases in Cameron County, 138 reside in Brownsville.

Additionally, the county announced that 692 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, raising the total number of recoveries there to 9,124.

Willacy County announced 10 additional cases of the coronavirus also on Wednesday, bringing the total cases there to 720.

The youngest among the individuals include two children under 5 years old, according to Willacy County Judge Aurelio “Keter” Guerra in a news release.