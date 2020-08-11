Sullivan City commissioner resigns; special election called

Sullivan City will hold an elections for their city commission earlier than expected now that there are two vacancies on the city commission after one commissioner resigned and another died last month.

The city commissioners accepted the resignation of Commissioner Adriana Rodriguez during a special meeting on Monday.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to uphold this position for the last nine years,” Rodriguez wrote in her resignation letter, dated July 14. “I have thoroughly enjoyed serving our city and appreciate all of the opportunities you have given me. However, I have decided it is time for me to move on to my next challenge.”

Rodriguez, owner of a beauty salon in Sullivan City, ran unopposed for Place 4 on the commission in 2019 and wasn’t up for re-election until 2023.

The Place 3 seat was left vacant when Commissioner Gabriel Salinas died following a shootout with Mission police. The incident began as a case of domestic violence on the night of July 30 that sent Salinas’ girlfriend and her 4-year-old son to the hospital.

When police responded to the residence, Salinas exchanged fire with officers and then barricaded himself in the home. The standoff ended when police found Salinas dead inside.

To fill their vacancies, the commissioners called for a special election to be held Nov. 3.

The deadline for candidates to file an application for a place on the ballot is Aug. 17.

Applications may be picked up at the city administration’s temporary location at the Sullivan City WIC Clinic at 371 E. Expressway 83.