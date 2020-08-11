Palmview calls special election following councilmember’s school board candidacy

The city of Palmview will hold a special election in November to fill the Place 4 position that was vacated by Councilmember Anthony Uresti, who is now running for a position on the La Joya school board.

Uresti, who was elected to the council in 2018, made it publicly known last week that he was running to be a member of the school board by setting up campaign signs and posting about his candidacy on social media.

That triggered an automatic resignation, according to City Attorney Eric Flores, citing the Texas constitution which states that when an elected official who has more than a year left on their term declares their candidacy for another position, “such candidacy shall constitute an automatic resignation.”

Uresti will remain in his position until his successor is elected.

“I’m still council member until November,” Uresti said in a message to constituents during the special city council meeting held Monday. “I’m not resigning from the city; this isn’t a goodbye, I’m just opening up my wings to further help my community in different capacities.”

“Education has always been my profession and I look to help out my community in that way from here on out,” he added.

The city stated in a news release that they had to issue a special election within 120 days of Uresti having announced his candidacy in accordance with the Texas Election Code, and prior opinions issued by the Texas Attorney General’s and the Secretary of State’s offices.

“The city council has done everything in its power to make sure that all laws and regulations have been followed regarding this matter,” the statement read. “Our priority is to ensure every resident of the city of Palmview has the representation they deserve on the city council.”

The special election for Place 4 will run concurrently with the general election for Places 1, 3 and 5. Those seats are currently held by Councilmembers Javier Ramirez, Linda Sarabia and Joel Garcia, respectively.

The filing period for the special election commenced on Monday and runs through Thursday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m.

Election Day is Nov. 3.