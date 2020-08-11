LETTERS: Not seeing the racism; Force hand on spending; Legalize marijuana

Not seeing the racism

America didn’t kill George Floyd. “Whiteness” or “systemic racism” or any other trendy buzzword didn’t kill George Floyd. Those cops did. They’re now awaiting trial. Good.

Anyway, systemic racism? What is that? How can the U.S. be so systemically racist and then manage to elect Obama for eight years? How can the U.S. be so systemically racist and then allow black athletes and entertainers to become millionaires? Doesn’t make any sense to me. But I guess it does to the rioters.

As civil rights attorney Leo Terrell noted: “Democrats not standing up against crime in Floyd protests because they’re afraid to alienate black vote.”

I’m reminded of the Ronald Reagan quote: “We must reject the idea that every time a law’s broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker. It is time to restore the American precept that each individual is accountable for his actions.” That’s it. That’s all I owe anybody. I don’t even owe anybody that much. And I absolutely will not kneel and grovel for forgiveness for someone else’s crimes.

Joel Ramirez

Edinburg

Force hand on spending

On The Monitor’s front page of the July 23 edition we are told basically that our congressmen lack any power to influence the state or federal administrations’ actions to control this deadly COVID-19.

I have news for you guys. The Constitution tells us that all taxation and funding originate in the House of Representatives. Now, if you want to influence the president quickly, cut his funding for travel to his golf courses! In the Defense Department’s budget, specify that no money will be spent for the travel of the president except for foreign travel to sign treaties only. Specify that no tax money will be spent for travel to political events, none. Trump will veto this bill, but they can override his veto and stand up for the Constitution, which they all took an oath to protect!