30 more COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo, Cameron counties

Hidalgo County announced 20 additional COVID-19 related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 849.

The news comes on the same day that 283 more people tested positive for the coronavirus, raising that total to 20,431.

“Even one death from COVID-19 is one too many. I express my deepest condolences to the 20 families for the loss of their loved one. Know that our hearts and thoughts are with you,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “Remember to wear a mask, wash your hands, practice physical distancing, avoid large gatherings, stay home if you’re sick, and keep your children home if they feel sick. We can only beat COVID-19 by working together.”

The county announced that 273 people were released from isolation Tuesday, meaning that they have been symptom-free for 10 days, including three days without a fever. There are currently 4,484 net active cases in the county.

There are currently 605 people in Hidalgo County hospitals with the coronavirus, and 226 of those cases are being treated in intensive care units.

The county has administered 118,694 COVID-19 tests, and 97,693 of the tests have come back negative.

Hidalgo County is currently administering free COVID-19 walk-up testing at Payne Arena, located at 2600 N. 10th St. in Hidalgo. The county also began administering PCR oral swab testing Tuesday, and will continue through Friday starting at 9 a.m. The only requirement is a cell phone for QR code access.

Individuals do not need to be showing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. Pre-registration is not required. Testing is for anyone ages 6 and older.

Cameron County announced 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday, raising the total there to 388.

The deaths include a 65-year-old woman from Brownsville, a 59-year-old man and three women ages 63, 82 and 87 from Harlingen. A 55-year-old woman and two men ages 53 and 70 from Los Fresnos, an 82-year-old man from Rio Hondo and a 68-year-old man from San Benito are also among the dead.

In addition, Cameron County announced 163 more COVID-19 cases, raising the total there to 17,069.

There have also been an additional 712 individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 8,432.

Willacy County confirmed 11 additional cases of COVID-19 earlier on Tuesday, raising the total there to 710.

The new cases include a boy under the age of 5, a girl under the age of 10, three boys in their teens, two women in their 30s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s.