Starr County health authority resigns effective immediately

Starr County Health Authority Dr. Jose Vazquez resigned from his position Monday morning, effective immediately.

Vazquez’s resignation comes the morning that the Starr County Commissioners Court discussed possibly approving a contract for Vazquez.

“I had a disagreement with the way the commissioners court wanted to handle some situations,” Vazquez said.

He said Starr County Judge Eloy Vera approached him with the idea granting him a contract with a salary. However, that didn’t garner enough support from the other commissioners.

“It was never a matter of making a salary,” Vazquez said. “I never asked to be paid a salary or anything but … the number of hours I was putting into this, it was enormous.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vazquez has spearheaded and advised on the county’s efforts to mitigate the virus’ spread and has been tasked with staying abreast of how the disease is affecting the community.

“The commissioners court believed that somebody should continue doing that job, basically, for free,” Vazquez said of Monday’s discussion of a possible contract. “They did not appreciate the job that I had done up to now; they thought that somebody else could continue doing it for free.”

“I put the job immediately in their hands,” he said, “so now they will have to find a new health authority and to take care of the situation.”

The proposed contract would have paid Vazquez $10,000 per month, or $120,000 annually, according to Vera.

“I thought that was a very reasonable proposal,” Vera said, pointing out the work that Vazquez put into the role since, especially dealing with the COVID-19 situation.

“He was constantly in communication with me — evenings, night, Saturday, Sunday, holidays — he was constantly working on it,” Vera said.

“Like I explained to the court before we got started, any professional that helps the county or that we hire — whether it’s an attorney, an engineer, a consultant, an accountant — any professional that works for us, they get paid and they get paid very well so I felt Dr. Vazquez was no exception,” Vera said. “The court didn’t see my way and they decided that they did not want to pay.”

Vera said he mentioned to the commissioners that taxpayers would not have to foot the bill for Vazquez’s salary as it would be paid through funds the county received from the federal coronavirus relief bill.

“It all comes from the CARES Act and we have monies that are reimbursable, that — my understanding is — we need to spend by the end of the year,” he said.

“This contract was not a perpetual contract,” Vera added. “It had a 30-day termination clause, on both sides: if the doctor felt that he didn’t want to do this anymore or if the county felt that we didn’t need him anymore, we’d have canceled the contract, just give him a 30-day (notice).”

“But it was not going to cost the taxpayers a single cent,” he said.

County Commissioner Eloy Garza said his opposition to a contract for Vazquez was because he believed it was too much money and another local physician, Dr. Antonio Falcon, was willing to take the job for free.

“I just got off the phone with him, he’s ready to take over,” Garza said, adding that he expects the commissioners court to officially appoint him to the role on Friday.