McAllen man held in wife’s disappearance seeks release, bail reduction

A 40-year-old McAllen man accused of kidnapping his wife, who was later found dead north of Donna, has retained a lawyer, court records show.

Richard Ford has hired Sergio J. Sanchez, who on Saturday filed a motion seeking a bail reduction and release from jail for lack of probable cause.

The civil motion was filed in the 464th state District Court.

As of that filing on Saturday, Ford had not yet received bond.

Since, he has received a $2.5 million bond from McAllen Municipal Court on a charge of aggravated kidnapping/sexual abuse.

On Monday morning, Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said Ford, who is expected to face more charges, may be arraigned Monday or Tuesday.

McAllen police say Ford’s wife, 37-year-old Melissa Banda, was last seen in the 7100 block of North Seventh Street on Thursday at around 3:49 p.m.

Investigators say Ford forced Banda into a rented Dodge SUV, which was later located at South Padre Island Beach Access No. 5 on Friday night at around 9:32 p.m.

Guerra announced on social media early Saturday morning that Banda’s body had been found north of Donna.

Ford is being held in the Hidalgo County jail as HCSO’s Major Crimes Unit investigates Banda’s death.