UTRGV adds 12 local track, cross country athletes to 20-21 roster

EDINBURG — UTRGV announced its 2020-21 cross-country and track & field class this week, and it’s loaded with former Rio Grande Valley high school standouts.

The Vaqueros have added 21 student-athletes for the upcoming season. Of those, 12 are freshmen products from the RGV. They’ll be joining UTRGV cross-country and track & field programs already stacked with local talent.

Janie Delgado (McAllen Rowe), Andrea Gallardo (Sharyland High), Ana Hernandez (Sharyland High), Estrella Medellin (Brownsville Porter), Daniella Muniz (Rio Grande City) and Delilah Vega are the latest additions on the women’s side. Marco Guajardo (PSJA High), Domink Medrano (Edcouch-Elsa), Ramsey Moreno (Edinburg Vela), Jeremy Nino (Edinburg Vela), Lupe Reyes (Mercedes) and Albino Rodriguez (Edcouch-Elsa) join the men’s teams.

UTRGV’s fourth-year track & field and cross-country head coach, Darren Flowers, feels the latest additions can keep the Vaqueros trending in the right direction.

“This is a tremendous group of young men and women that we have coming in this year,” Flowers said. “Our coaching staff has really done a great job of identifying student-athletes that fit our culture and will help add depth and elevate our team. With the combination of all the great student-athletes we have coming back next year and this signing class, I couldn’t be more excited for the future of UTRGV track and field and cross-country.”

McAllen Rowe’s Delgado was the District 30-6A champion in the 5K event and earned Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State Second Team honors. She also competed in seven different events during her final high school season.

Sharyland High distance runners Gallardo, Hernandez and Vega qualified as a trio and competed at the UIL 5A Cross-Country State Championships as seniors in 2019-20.

Brownsville Porter’s Medellin is a middle distance runner who also possesses the ability to jump. In cross-country, she took silver at the District 32-5A meet her senior season and was a state qualifier in the triple jump and three-time district champion in the 400-meter dash.

RGC’s Muniz was one of the state’s top track & field stars during her four years with the Rattlers. As a junior, she qualified for the UIL 5A Track & Field State Championships in the long jump. Before her senior season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Muniz was on track to repeat as one of the state’s best runners and jumpers in the long jump, triple jump, 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.

PSJA High’s Guajardo competed as a sprinter and jumper for the Bears, but he’ll focus on the long jump and triple jump at UTRGV.

Former Edcouch-Elsa distance runners Medrano competes in the 800-meter run and 4×1600-meter relay. He set three personal records as a senior, while his Edcouch-Elsa teammate Rodriguez is a former District 32-5A champion the 1,600-meter run.

Edinburg Vela’s Moreno won silver medals at the District 31-6A and 6A Region IV meets last season, while teammate Nino has four district titles combined in cross-country and track. As teammates, the two also helped Vela win two 4×800-meter relays and 4×1,600-meter relay.

Mercedes’ Reyes, a distance runner, competes in the 5K in cross-country and 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs and was crowned the District 32-5A champion in the 3,200.

