Sea Turtle, Inc. receives interactive virtual learning program award

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — From educating about different threats these marine animals face to explaining the nesting and hatching process, Sea Turtle, Inc. provides learning experiences to both its in-person and virtual visitors.

The nonprofit recently announced it’s a recipient of the 2019-20 school year Pinnacle Award for its Interactive Virtual Learning program.

The award was created by the Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration (CILC), which is a nonprofit organization that is a clearing house for interactive, virtual programs for students and adults.

The award is given annually to programs from around the world to indicate that they’re skillful with delivering quality educational content.

“Each year, our programs have grown to reach thousands more students from all over the world,” Sea Turtle, Inc. personnel stated. “We are thrilled to continue spreading our mission of sea turtle conservation with all of you.”

The nonprofit offers several programs that are guided by an educator in real-time and enable audiences to experience Sea Turtle, Inc. through the use of Zoom.

“My students thoroughly enjoyed our program,” a second grade teacher stated in a review of Sea Turtle, Inc.’s program. “They continue to talk about it and refer back to it. I had parents commenting on it as well, saying that their child came home excited about the experience.”

Sea Turtle, Inc.’s programs cover sciences, reading, technology and information science, community interests and career education.

The programs include — Life Cycle of a Sea Turtle, Meet the Resident Fred, Meet the Resident Hang-Ten, Meet the Residents Merry Christmas and Allison, Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation and Trash Free No Debris.

A question and answer session, a live interactive presentation and a live tour of the hospital facility are included with every program.

According to Sea Turtle, Inc. personnel, the nonprofit has serviced its programs with at least 29 states and some provinces in Canada.

For more information on Sea Turtle, Inc.’s virtual learning program, visit https://tinyurl.com/y4jtn6s3.