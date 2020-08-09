Hidalgo Co. reports 17 new virus deaths

Hidalgo County reported 17 COVID-19 related deaths and 207 new positive cases on Sunday, county Judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a news release.

“I am saddened the death toll continues to rise,” Cortez said in the release. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of those who have died and my prayers go out to those who have contracted this awful disease. My hope is that we begin to see a downward trend in these numbers because people are staying home and staying safe by avoiding others.”

The ages of the reported deaths range from people in their 30s to people in their 70s.

The 17 deaths reported Sunday increased the total number of individuals who died from complications of the virus to 807.

The total known positive cases in Hidalgo County nears the 20,000 mark as the 207 cases reported Sunday increased the number to 19,741.

Officials did not report an update to hospitalizations Sunday. The last reported number of people hospitalized was 692 on Friday, with 246 individuals in intensive care units.

On Sunday, 574 individuals were released from isolation, raising the total number of those released from isolation to 14,819.

Of the 19,741 total known cases, only 4,115 cases are active.

The county has administered a total of 115,449 of COVID-19 testing, with 95,161 returning negative.

In Willacy County, nine additional positive COVID-19 cases were reported by county Judge Aurelio “Keter” Guerra on Saturday.

The ages of those cases range from under 5 to a man in their 80s.

On Sunday, the county reported two additional positive cases of COVID-19.

The cases are two women in their 20s and 50s.

The total known positive cases there is 693.