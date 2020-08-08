Shooting left ‘numerous bullet holes’ in rural home, records show

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old McAllen man on July 29 who they accuse of being the driver in a drive-by shooting.

Deputies charged Luis Jesus Rodriguez with two counts of deadly conducted. He bonded out of jail on July 30 on a total of $10,000 in bonds.

A probable cause affidavit for the McAllen man’s arrest said he was identified nearly immediately by a family living in the 2400 block of Valencia Drive north of Edinburg.

Deputies responded to the residence for a deadly conduct call when they met with a minor. The minor said he was outside with his brother-in-law doing plumbing work when two men in a silver car stopped in front of the house and confronted his brother-in-law, according to the charging document, which states that the brother-in-law told the men to leave.

The men left and the man then went to the store, investigators say.

“Minutes later (the minor) sees a red four door car pass in front of his house and a male in the rear seat of the car shot at the house with a rifle,” the probable cause affidavit stated.

The man ran inside “so he wouldn’t get shot” and his father came outside and recognized the driver as Rodriguez, according to the charging document. The minor told investigators Rodriguez used to hang out with his older brother, authorities said.

According to the probable cause affidavit, deputies found “numerous bullet holes on the walls.”