Hidalgo County sheriff investigators examine a crime scene where the body of Melissa Banda on E 14 1/2 N road Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, north of Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Hidalgo County sheriff investigators examine a crime scene where the body of Melissa Banda on E 14 1/2 N road Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, north of Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Hidalgo County sheriff investigators examine a crime scene where the body of Melissa Banda on E 14 1/2 N road Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, north of Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A crime scene on E 14 1/2 N road where the body of Melissa Banda was found Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, north of Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A crime scene on E 14 1/2 N road where the body of Melissa Banda was found Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, north of Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A crime scene on E 14 1/2 N road where the body of Melissa Banda was found Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, north of Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Hidalgo County sheriff investigators examine a crime scene where the body of Melissa Banda on E 14 1/2 N road Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, north of Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Hidalgo County sheriff investigators examine a crime scene where the body of Melissa Banda on E 14 1/2 N road Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, north of Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Hidalgo County sheriff investigators examine a crime scene where the body of Melissa Banda on E 14 1/2 N road Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, north of Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Hidalgo County sheriff investigators examine a crime scene where the body of Melissa Banda on E 14 1/2 N road Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, north of Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR