Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: The body of Melissa Banda found north of Donna Joel Martinez - August 8, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Hidalgo County sheriff investigators examine a crime scene where the body of Melissa Banda on E 14 1/2 N road Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, north of Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo County sheriff investigators examine a crime scene where the body of Melissa Banda on E 14 1/2 N road Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, north of Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo County sheriff investigators examine a crime scene where the body of Melissa Banda on E 14 1/2 N road Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, north of Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A crime scene on E 14 1/2 N road where the body of Melissa Banda was found Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, north of Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A crime scene on E 14 1/2 N road where the body of Melissa Banda was found Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, north of Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A crime scene on E 14 1/2 N road where the body of Melissa Banda was found Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, north of Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo County sheriff investigators examine a crime scene where the body of Melissa Banda on E 14 1/2 N road Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, north of Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo County sheriff investigators examine a crime scene where the body of Melissa Banda on E 14 1/2 N road Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, north of Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo County sheriff investigators examine a crime scene where the body of Melissa Banda on E 14 1/2 N road Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, north of Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo County sheriff investigators examine a crime scene where the body of Melissa Banda on E 14 1/2 N road Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, north of Donna. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Missing 37-year-old woman found dead near Donna Still, region reports 42 more COVID-19 deaths Still, Cameron County ‘not out of woods,’ officials warn Experts: Be prepared for the rest of hurricane season CBP: 10 have died from COVID