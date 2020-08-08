Cameron Co. reports nine deaths

Cameron County reported nine deaths related to COVID-19, in addition to 300 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday, county officials reported in a news release, raising the death toll there to 367.

The deaths were from people aged 30, 53, 56, 66, 73, 76, 79 and 88.

The ages of the new cases range from an infant to people in their 90s. The total known positive cases in Cameron County is now 16,590.

On Saturday, county officials reported 901 individuals recovered, raising the total number of those who recovered to 7,317.

In Starr County, 10 additional people tested positive for COVID-19, the county’s health authority Dr. Jose Vazquez reported Saturday, raising the total known cases there to 2,488.

The majority of the cases are women aged 6, 8, 36, 50, 57, 58, 62 and 67, with the exception of two men aged 27 and 67.

The new cases reside in the cities of Falcon Heights, Rio Grande City and Roma. One individual’s city was not available.

As of Saturday, the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus is 859. The county also reported 1,607 individuals are recovering under medical care.

Starr County’s death toll remains at 22, with 51 fatalities pending confirmation from the state.