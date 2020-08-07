Hidalgo County health officials announced 25 more COVID-19-related deaths Friday, and Cameron County reported another 17.

Another 431 Hidalgo County residents also tested positive for the disease, bringing the county’s total virus count to 19,534.

“I send my deepest condolences to the families of the 25 individuals for the loss of their loved one,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release Friday.

Cortez said an adherence to the shelter-at-home order he issued last month has helped slow the spread of COVID-19.

“With the newly extended emergency order that took effect yesterday, I am asking the public to continue practicing the recommendations of our medical experts by continuing to shelter at home, wear a mask and practice good hygiene,” Cortez added.

Another 535 people were released from isolation on Friday, meaning they have been symptom-free for 10 days, including three days without a fever. But, there are still 4,499 active cases in Hidalgo County.

There are currently 692 people hospitalized with complications from the virus, and 246 are being treated in intensive care units.

Neighboring Cameron County reported 17 additional deaths Friday, bringing the death toll there to 358.

An additional 425 others were confirmed positive Friday, raising the total number of reported COVID-19 cases there to 16,290.

Cameron County officials also announced another 402 people have recovered, raising the total number of recovered there to 6,416.

In Starr County, health officials announced 73 new cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases reported there to 2,478.

No new virus-related deaths were confirmed Friday, leaving the death toll at 22. However, the county suspects 51 other deaths have been caused by the disease, though those fatalities have not been confirmed by the state.

The youngest person to be infected was a 9-month-old girl from Roma. All other cases ranged between that age and 82.

It’s unclear if any of the new cases are part of a mass testing effort by the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, which announced Thursday it had mass tested 61 employees and 89 inmates on Monday.

Results came back positive for four people on Thursday, including two staff members and two inmates, the sheriff’s office announced via Facebook post.

A total of four staff members have been infected, officials said, and five inmates — out of a population of 94 — remained positive. Two were released from isolation Thursday.