Starr Co. reports 73 new virus cases

Starr County health officials announced 73 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases reported there to 2,478.

No new virus-related deaths were confirmed Friday, leaving the death toll at 22. However, the county suspects 51 other deaths have been caused by the disease, though those fatalities have not been confirmed by the state.

The youngest person to be infected was a 9-month-old girl from Roma. All other cases ranged between that age and 82.

It’s unclear if any of the new cases are part of a mass testing effort by the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, which announced Thursday it had mass tested 61 employees and 89 inmates on Monday.

Results came back positive for four people on Thursday, including two staff members and two inmates, the sheriff’s office announced via Facebook post.

A total of four staff members have been infected, officials said, and five inmates — out of a population of 94 — remained positive. Two were released from isolation Thursday.