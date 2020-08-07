Sonic expanding in the Rio Grande Valley

Sonic is building a new drive-in restaurant in the Valley, the first in nearly 20 years.

Franchise group CRUSH Enterprises says it plans to invest $28 million building 14 new Sonics across the Rio Grande Valley. On Saturday, the company will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its first location in San Juan on FM 495.

In a news release, CRUSH Enterprises says it owns 15 drive-ins in the northwestern United States and is expanding to South Texas. The company says it will create 500 new jobs once the 14 locations are built.

The drive-thru will have a totally new look with wider drive-thru lanes and a covered patio with lawn games.

Sonic was founded in 1953 and has 3,500 restaurants in 46 states.