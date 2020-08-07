McAllen police searching for woman last seen with husband

The McAllen Police Department is looking for a 37-year-old woman who authorities say was forced into a vehicle in McAllen that was later found at South Padre Island.

In a news release, police say they were called at 3:49 p.m. to the 7100 block of North Seventh Street and were informed that a man “forced female [victim] … and put her in … SUV.”

Police say that suspect is 40-year-old Richard Ford, who is married to Melissa Banda, who remains missing.

Authorities learned Ford was suspected of driving a white Dodge SUV, which was rented, and was found at 9:32 p.m. near or at Beach Access 5 on South Padre Island.

Law enforcement in Cameron County arrested Ford, but Banda was nowhere to be found, McAllen police say.

Ford was arrested on two warrants for violation of a court order and harassment.

Police say Banda called them on June 30 to report that “her husband Richard Ford … called her … [that] morning … when answering the call Richard stayed quiet on the line … there is currently a protection order which prohibits him from making any contact with her.”

McAllen police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477 (TIPS) or to submit a tip through the smartphone application “P3 TIPS.”