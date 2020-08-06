McAllen native Daniella Diaz is among the journalists featured in the documentary “On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries,” streaming now on HBO Max.

Produced by CNN Films, “On the Trail” follows female political correspondents and campaign embeds during the Democratic caucuses and primaries.

Diaz covered the campaign of Sen. Elizabeth Warren from June 2019 until March 2020.

“I stalk presidential candidates for a living,” she quips in the film.

The documentary captures the chaos of road life, while permitting its subjects to get personal. For Diaz, that opportunity means reflecting on life as the daughter of a two Mexican immigrants, growing up on the border and what that means to her work as a political journalist.

“As someone who grew up on the border, around Latino culture, this is all so close to me,” Diaz says, “and being from McAllen is everything I bring to a table.”

Diaz, a 2014 graduate of University of Texas – Pan American, has been employed with CNN for five years, serving in roles as video producer, congressional reporter, digital producer and breaking news reporter.

She was named The Hill’s “Latina Leaders to Watch” in 2017.

While a student, Diaz held an education internship with the San Antonio Express-News and was a staff writer for The Monitor.