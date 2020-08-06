LETTERS: Better COVID testing needed; Universal tests needed; Causes of unrest

Better COVID testing needed

I spoke with a good friend who is a pediatrician in Brownsville. He says it is a constant battle to get enough tests for his patients. Current sources are Quest, which is paid for by CARE act but takes more than a week to get results, thus often negating quick action on isolating and quarantining infected patients.

The second source is a 15-minute test, but costs $120 out of pocket.

Multiply his issue times a thousand-plus doctors Valleywide and “Houston, we’ve got a problem.”

Perhaps a dull topic but vital information for voters to have.

Robert Ramirez

McAllen

Universal tests needed

I can’t understand what is happening in America during this pandemic. My understanding is, the only way to contain the COVID-19 bug is to not let it travel from one person to another.

Now how do we do this all over the country? It is very simple. Test everyone in America and get the results immediately. If a person tests positive, quarantine this person for the 14 days or whatever it takes, so that they don’t pass the virus on to others. Contact trace at once. Testing is the only way to get this result!

The federal government has this duty and only the federal government. Everyone in power has taken an oath to protect America and they should live up to their duty or get out of government. This means the president and all of his administration.

The president has the power given to him by law to mobilize manufacturers to ensure we have supplies all over the country to test and analyze these tests. Without this we are doomed to keep repeating this idiotic process we are going throughout the country of up one day and down the next.

This has transcended politics; we are in a life-and-death situation now.

Bill Williams

Palmview

Causes of unrest

Riots and protests are caused mostly by economic and political issues, problems and bad leadership. You can say the political system has its head in the sand like an ostrich, you can say capitalism is dying, you can say the super-rich have too much power and control over the economy and politicians and you can say it’s time for a change and I believe all of the above is true.