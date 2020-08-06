Federal hearing for former sheriff’s commander delayed

The federal supervised release hearing for a former Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office commander has again been rescheduled, records show.

“Jose Padilla seeks to continue this hearing because of the rise of COVID-19 cases in Texas and counsel needs time to adequately prepare for the hearing,” an unopposed motion for a continuance stated. “Additionally, the Hidalgo County District Attorney has not reviewed the case due to the grand jury moving slower than usual as a result of COVID-19.”

The Pharr Police Department arrested Padilla nearly a year ago on 10 counts of credit card abuse and three counts of forgery financial instrument.

Padilla, who served a little more than three years in federal prison for using drug money to fund lavish trips, was known as the right-hand man to former Hidalgo County Sheriff Guadalupe “Lupe” Treviño.

Treviño served five years in federal prison on a charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering after accepting a campaign contribution from a drug trafficker.