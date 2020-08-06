Valley reports 39 more COVID-19 deaths 

The Rio Grande Valley reported another 39 COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

Twenty-two more people died in Hidalgo County, increasing the death toll there to 765, according to a news release county officials sent Thursday.

“My most sincere condolences to the loved ones of the 22 Hidalgo County neighbors,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the release.

The county also reported 404 new cases of the disease, raising the total case count there to 19,103.

Also on Thursday, 736 people were released from isolation, leaving 4,268 active cases in the county.

Cortez encouraged those who have recovered from the disease to donate their plasma to support others still fighting the virus.

“If you have fully recovered from COVID-19, you may be able to help patients currently fighting the infection by donating your plasma,” he said. “Because you fought the infection, your plasma now contains COVID-19 antibodies. These antibodies may be able to be used to help others fight off the disease.”

Also on Thursday, Cameron County confirmed 17 additional deaths due to COVID-19, along with 301 new cases of the disease.

The death toll there is now 341, and the total case count is 15,865.

The county’s public health department has continued to work with local nursing home facilities and a detention center, which have seen cases and deaths due to the virus.

Rox Fox Hollow nursing home in Brownsville has seen the most cases of the virus among employees and residents, with 98. The home has also seen the most deaths at 18 .

Neighboring Willacy County confirmed 25 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total case count there to 669.

The youngest among the new cases are two teenagers, according to a county news release.