Murder suspects believed to have fled to Mexico

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified two men investigators believe are responsible for shooting and killing a 51-year-old Pharr resident this weekend.

“On August 4, 2020, Sheriff Investigators identified Miguel Angel Felix Ojeda as the driver and Javier de Salgado (AKA: Pedro Silva Flores) as the shooter involved in the murder of Francisco Javier Guzman-Galindo,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Both parties are believed to have fled to Mexico.”

Investigators have obtained warrants for both men on charges of murder and criminal attempt capital murder.

On Saturday, authorities responded to the area of Mile 16 North Road and FM 493 at about 11:42 a.m. in rural Donna in reference to the shooting.

“Guzman the passenger of the vehicle was found deceased by Sheriff’s Deputies near Mile 12 1/2 North Road and FM 493,” a news release stated. “The driver a 35-year-old male also sustained a gunshot wound but is now in stable condition recovering at a local hospital.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-TIPS (8477),” the release stated. “You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Smartphone App ‘P3 Tips.’”