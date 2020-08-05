LETTERS: County judge draws thanks; Warming not recent; Party unfit

County judge draws thanks

As citizens of Hidalgo County and having known our County Judge, Richard F. Cortez for many years, we would like to express our gratitude to him for everything he is doing in regard to our health crisis and well being of our citizens.

We are thankful to him for taking time from his busy schedule to keep us informed of this terrible virus that has touched the lives of many of our residents.

We thank him and appreciate all that he is doing for the citizens of this area.

We pray to God that he stay healthy and continue doing what is best for the majority of the citizens of Hidalgo County.

Homero and Gloria Garcia

Weslaco

Warming not recent

Before we enact extreme measures to combat global warming, please observe some facts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Since records have been kept the record high temperatures in 36 states all occurred before 1960; 23 were in the 1930, eight were before 1930.

The only record high in the 21st century was 113 degrees in Columbia, S.C., on June 29, 2012.

Robert Welz

Weslaco

Party unfit

The Republican Party is unfit to govern. We have watched the ability to govern, even the motivation to govern, shrink under a president who cares most to golf and watch TV, and a Republican administration and Senate that enable this president to engage in behavior becoming more serious and not in the interests of Americans he has sworn to govern within the law.

The reasons above should be enough to support this argument but in the last three years, almost four, there is so much more that the media can hardly contain the volume of burgeoning dangers to the nation’s security, health and welfare.

Two Republican senators are gone because they stood up and spoke out. Trump used the power of his office to rid himself of two men who told the truth. As a result an even greater silence fell on the Senate. None will speak even now in fear of a tweet from Trump (or a basketful). That is a pathetic situation.