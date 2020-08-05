DA drops case against murder suspect

Staff for the 139th state District Court confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Judge Bobby Flores dismissed the murder case against 40-year-old Joseph Robert Nocar.

Flores dismissed the indictment at the request of the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office, which filed a motion to dismiss in the interest of justice.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nocar on Oct. 31, 2018, and accused him of bludgeoning his 76-year-old father to death.

Nocar has maintained his innocence since his arrest and has sent numerous letters to The Monitor and the court expressing his innocence.

Authorities discovered Frederick Joseph Nocar’s body in a pool of blood in his Weslaco home on Oct. 24, 2018, after the man’s daughter called deputies to report that she was unable to reach her father for a week.

This is a developing story.