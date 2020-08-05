16 more COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County; 480 new cases in Hidalgo, Willacy

Hidalgo County confirmed 16 additional deaths due to the coronavirus on Wednesday, raising the death toll there to 743.

“I am truly sorry to hear of the loss of another 16 Hidalgo County residents. My deepest sympathies go out to their friends and family,” County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a county news release. “I urge you to protect yourself and your family from the COVID-19 virus. Masks are an additional step to help slow the spread of COVID-19 when combined with everyday preventive actions and social distancing in public settings.”

The county also reported 450 new cases of the virus, bringing the total case count there to 18,699.

Also on Wednesday, 619 individuals were released from isolation because of the disease, leaving 4,991 active cases in the county.

Additionally, according to the release, 742 people with COVID-19 are currently being treated at local hospitals, of which 260 are in intensive care units.

Willacy County confirmed 30 additional cases of COVID-19, raising the total case count there to 644.

The youngest among the new cases include three children under 10 years old and five teenagers. The oldest are two seniors in their 80s.