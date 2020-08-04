727 is Hidalgo County’s new virus death toll

Hidalgo County suffered 45 additional COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday, raising the death toll to 727.

The county also reported 498 additional cases of COVID-19, raising that total to 18,249.

Exactly one week ago, the total number of deaths in the county was at 531. That number has risen by 36.9%. In one week’s time, the number of COVID-19 cases in the county has risen from 16,088 to 18,249, an increase of 13.4%.

“I am truly saddened by the passing of our 45 Hidalgo County residents. My deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the friends and families who lost their loved ones,” Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “Continue to be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19. Especially important if you are running essential errands, going into the office or workplace, and in settings where it may be difficult to keep a physical distance of 6 feet.”

The county also announced that 263 people were released from isolation on Tuesday, meaning that they were symptom-free for 10 days including three days without fever, raising that total to 12,346.

There are now 5,858 “net active cases” in the county.

Edinburg has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 3,156, or 17.3% of the county’s total. Mission has the second highest with 2,781, or 15.2%, followed by McAllen with 2,694, or 14.8%.

There are 757 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals, of which 247 are in intensive care units.

The county has administered 111,013 tests, and 92,045 have yielded negative results.

Starr County reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total number of cases there to 2,262.

The county currently has 1,495 active cases after 745 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.

There have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in Starr County.

Willacy County also announced 22 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the total there to 614.

The new cases include one girl under the age of 5, a girl under the age of 10, four girls in their teens, three women in their 20s, two women and a man in their 30s, three women and two men in their 40s, two women and two men in their 60s, and one woman in her 70s.