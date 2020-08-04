Murder suspect who cited COVID-19 gets lower bond

An Edinburg teen who argued his bond was excessive and also that it should be lowered because of the presence of the novel coronavirus in the county jail had his $1 million in bonds lowered Monday to $400,000.

Ryan Jet Rodriguez, 18, is charged with murder and attempted murder for the March 23 shooting death of 18-year-old Angel Gonzalez and with shooting at a juvenile who escaped the deadly situation unscathed.

State District Judge Israel Ramon Jr. lowered Rodriguez’s bonds, but set numerous conditions that include GPS monitoring, a drug patch and no contact with the alleged victim. Rodriguez must also remain in Hidalgo and Cameron counties and cannot have any firearms in his residence. He also has to stay away from ports of entry and must turn over his passport to the District Attorney’s office.

The teen is also not allowed to have any contact with his co-defendant, 20-year-old Charles Tanner Dickerson-Rodriguez, who is also charged with murder and attempted murder. Dickerson-Rodriguez remains jailed on $1 million in bonds and is scheduled to appear in court later this month for a status hearing.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, Rodriguez remained in jail, records indicate.

Investigators allege the men lured Gonzalez to a residence on Esparanza Street in Edinburg through a Snapchat message asking to buy drugs.

When the juvenile and Gonzalez arrived, homicide investigators with the Edinburg Police Department say the suspects opened fire, killing Gonzalez.

The juvenile managed to run away and later told the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office their story of what happened that night, according to a probable cause affidavit.